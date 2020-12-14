Only shudras feel bad when called by caste name: BJP MP Pragya Thakur

Sehore

BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Sunday cited dharmashastras (religious texts), claiming a ‘shudra’ (fourth and lowest of the traditional varnas as per these scriptures) feels bad for lack of understanding.

“A kshatriya doesn’t feel bad if we call them kshatriya. A brahmin doesn’t feel bad if we call them brahmin. A vaishya doesn’t feel bad if we call them vaishya. But a shudra feels bad if we call them shudra, what is the reason? Because they don’t understand,” Thakur said.

The BJP MP is no stranger to courting controversies.

The 2008 Malegaon blast accused, who defeated former MP chief minister Digvijaya Singh by over 3.64 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, has regularly remained in the news for her provocative statements.

Despite a reprimand in May last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thakur continues make controversial remarks on sensitive topics.

Thakur referred to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a deshbhakt (patriot) during a debate in Lok Sabha, triggering a protest by opposition members.

Modi later remarked that while she may have apologised for her comments, he would personally never be able to forgive her.

The Lok Sabha member from Bhopal also hit out at Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the attack on BJP president J P Nadda’s convoy in West Bengal, and claimed the Trinamool Congress leader has gone mad.

“She (Mamata Banerjee) has come to understand that this is India and not Pakistan. Hindus are prepared to protect India. They will give a befitting reply (to her). BJP will win the Assembly polls in that state and there will be a Hindu raj in West Bengal,” Thakur told reporters here.

“She is frustrated because she has realised that her rule is about to end,” the BJP MP said.

“She has gone mad,” Thakur added.