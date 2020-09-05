INDIATOP NEWS

Only country not reaping lockdown strategy benefit appears to be India: Chidambaram

IBC Office September 5, 2020
0 37 Less than a minute

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday attacked the government over the rise in the number of coronavirus cases, claiming that the only country that is not reaping the benefit of the lockdown strategy appears to be India.

He also predicted that by September-end, India may have 65 lakh COVID-19 cases.

Chidambaram’s attack on the government came as India’s COVID-19 infection tally sprinted past 40 lakh. The recoveries have surged to 31,07,223 on Saturday, according to data collated by the Union Health Ministry.

“I had predicted that total number of infections will reach 55 lakh by September 30. I am wrong. India will reach that number by September 20. By end September, the number may touch 65 lakh,” Chidambaram said.

The only country that is not reaping the benefit of the lockdown strategy appears to be India, the former Union minister alleged.

“PM (Narendra) Modi who promised that we will defeat coronavirus in 21 days must explain why India failed when other countries seem to have succeeded,” he said.

In another tweet, Chidambaram also hit out at the Ministry of Finance for the state of the economy, saying it does not have “a word of explanation for the unprecedented negative growth in Q1 of 2020-21”.

“But it is back to its old game of misleading the people of India and predicting a V shaped recovery (from the coronavirus-induced slump),” the former finance minister said.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

September 5, 2020
47

Conflicts should be resolved by peaceful means: BRICS

September 5, 2020
39

Conditions favourable for withdrawal of monsoon from second week of September: IMD

September 5, 2020
41

Mosque in Ayodhya will be of same size as Babri Masjid: Trust

September 5, 2020
40

Gujarat will be first to implement NEP 2020: Vijay Rupani

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker