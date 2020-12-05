Online workshops for Indian hockey coaches, umpires and officials

New Delhi

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has announced that it will be conducting another set of online education workshops exclusively for Hockey India coaches, umpires and technical officials this month.

The AHF had organised similar workshops in July, August, September, October and November 2020. A group of 12-30 coaches, umpires and technical officials will be attending the four ‘AHF Online Education Workshops’ to be held this month, starting on Saturday.

These online education workshops will be conducted free of cost for participating candidates online through Microsoft Teams application, with each workshop comprising a 3-4 hour session.

Dato Tayyab Ikram, Chief Executive, Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and Chairman FIH Development and Education Committee said, “Our ambition here at the Asian Hockey Federation is to see more and more coaches, umpires and technical officials get to a high level in their respective workings related to hockey. We believe that through these AHF Online Education Workshops in the last few months, and the ones coming up in December, we can further give them the opportunity to keep learning, improving and then executing their leanings on the pitch in the future.”

Along with the online workshops exclusively for Hockey India, the AHF will organise another set of online education workshops for all Asian hockey-playing nations in December. Hockey India has nominated a maximum of six candidates for each of these education workshops.