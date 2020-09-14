CITIESTOP NEWS

Online workshop on “Cyber Security” at BMSIT&M Yelahanka

IBC Office September 14, 2020
Less than a minute

Bengaluru

MCA Department at BMS Institute of Technology and Management, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, organized a 5-day online Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on “Cyber Security” from 7th September 2020 to 11th September 2020 sponsored by AICTE-ATAL academy. Event received an overwhelming response from around 300 participants spanning across country. The FDP was inaugurated by  Principal, Dr. Mohan Babu G N, who is very instrumental in organizing such activities. He spoke about the Cyber frauds and privacy of users data, Dr. Mohan Babu said that, it is  need of the hour to create the Cyber awareness, in this direction it is a good effort to conduct these kind of workshops. Eminent resource persons from Industry and reputed institutions were invited to conduct the sessions. There were a total of 14 sessions covering most of the important aspects of Cyber security.   The aim of this FDP was to give a complete insight of Cyber Security to the faculty community.  The Faculty Development Program was co-ordinated by Dr. Aparna K, HOD, Department of MCA.

