CITIESTOP NEWS

Online concert by Ace Violinist Dr Jyotsna Srikanth tomorrow

IBC Office September 18, 2020
0 13 Less than a minute

In order to support those affected by COVID-19, Catamaran Studios has come forth with a fundraising online LIVE concert series on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 6:00PM.

The second series will be featuring Dr. Ace Violinist Jyotsna Srikanth Renowned Classical, FT. Solomon Shadrach and Karthik Mani – Carnatic instrumental fusion concert.

Details are follows:

Date: September 19, 2020 (Saturday)

Time: 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM

LIVE at:  https://www.facebook.com/CatamaranStudio

Catamaran Studios have partnered with CAPED Foundation for this event. They are a grassroots NGO involved in the fight against cervical cancer since 2014 and currently also conducting COVID tests for patients.

All proceeds will go towards supporting CAPED’s efforts, our Jawans, and supporting out of work independent artists. Please tune in to this interactive online concert. Your support is highly appreciated.

This concert is open-to-all event will be broadcast LIVE at: https://www.facebook.com/CatamaranStudio

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

September 18, 2020
13

Doctors asked to call off strike amid coronavirus crisis

September 18, 2020
12

Treat all official languages on par with Hindi: HDK

September 18, 2020
12

Investors in microbreweries and dance bars part of drug racket: Kumaraswamy

September 18, 2020
13

Vijayendra has not interfered in governance: BSY dismisses allegations against son

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker