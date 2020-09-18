Online concert by Ace Violinist Dr Jyotsna Srikanth tomorrow

In order to support those affected by COVID-19, Catamaran Studios has come forth with a fundraising online LIVE concert series on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 6:00PM.

The second series will be featuring Dr. Ace Violinist Jyotsna Srikanth Renowned Classical, FT. Solomon Shadrach and Karthik Mani – Carnatic instrumental fusion concert.

Details are follows: Date: September 19, 2020 (Saturday) Time: 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM LIVE at: https://www.facebook.com/CatamaranStudio

Catamaran Studios have partnered with CAPED Foundation for this event. They are a grassroots NGO involved in the fight against cervical cancer since 2014 and currently also conducting COVID tests for patients.

All proceeds will go towards supporting CAPED’s efforts, our Jawans, and supporting out of work independent artists. Please tune in to this interactive online concert. Your support is highly appreciated.

This concert is open-to-all event will be broadcast LIVE at: https://www.facebook.com/CatamaranStudio