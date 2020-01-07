One held on threatening a family to convert on rape video basis

A person who has been accused of involvement with pressurizing a Hindu girl and her family to convert into Islam by threatening a rape video public, stands arrested. The said video reportedly was shot after intoxicating the girl. The arrest was made by the police personnel of Parappana Agrahara station here.

The arrested youth has been identified as Ansar alias Anwar (30) from Kerala, who is a resident of Electronics City now. His wife has also been booked in this case. It is said that Rishab had brought the said girl to the city in the guise of friendship and given her mocktail drink laced with intoxicants. He had raped her and arranged to record the rape on video. He thereafter reportedly brought pressure on the girl and her family to convert into Islam failing which he had threatened to make the video public, the girl and her parents claim. He also reportedly warned her to remove ‘Om’ tattoo on her hand and desist from wearing vermillion on her forehead.

It is said that When Rishab came here, Ansar had allowed him to stay in his house. Rishab had kept the girl here for three days during which period the alleged rape happened. On this basis, Ansar has been arrested. The police are searching for Rishab.

Even though the girl had filed complaint in Kasargod, the Kerala police had failed to act. As the young men who were involved with the crime are settled in Bengaluru, the victim had met MP Shobha Karandlaje, seeking her help. Shobha had accompanied her and her parents to the police commissioner and filed complaint. She also had asked the chief minister to suitably instruct the police.