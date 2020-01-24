One day workshop on Child marriage banning act

DAVANAGERE: Despite of many awareness programs and campaigns held regarding the child marriage banning and its consequences, still child marriages are being held in rural areas, Davanagere DC Mahantesh Bilagi lamented. Inaugurating one day workshop on the ‘child marriage banning and new JJ act’ held at SP office conference hall here on Thursday, the DC has directed all the government officials and the public to be more responsble in curbing the child marriages in the coming days. Children are becomming the victims of many oppressions and they are getting exploited including sale of the children and infants, the DC noted. Sale of childrern in the district on rise and it should be curbed by taking stringent action to see that such offences should not be repeated, the DC said. In the name of poverty the children are being sold, and poverty should not become the cause and curse, it should be taken as a boon and should come out of the poverty by showing their wisdom and courage, the DC advised.

Davanagere SP Hanumatharaya said that every day over 200 women are visiting the women police station here and they must be counselled properly and to give self confidence to them before filing an FIR, the SP said. Mallappa Jalagar a police oflicer from Haveri spoke about the renewed 2015 JJ act and eloborately said about the child marriage banning and the consequences. Women and children department deputy director K.H.Vijayakumar, children welfare committee chairman Rama Naik and many police officers were present on the occasion.