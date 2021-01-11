Offline classes for all the grades will begin on Jan 15: Dr. C.N.Ashwathnarayan

Physical classes for all the remaining grades of degree, post-graduate, engineering, and diploma courses will be opened on Jan 15, Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the minister for higher education, announced on Monday.

He stated this to reporters after convening a high-level meeting with officials of several departments.

Offline classes for the final year students of the above course were commenced on Nov 17, and have been running successfully. There was a demand to start the classes from students of remaining grades also. By considering this demand and in the best interest of the students, the decision to this effect has been taken, explained the higher education minister.

Hostels for all the students will be opened simultaneously and also the bus pass facility will be provided, he emphasized. All precautionary measures including COVID test in colleges, sanitization, maintaining social distance have been taken care of as per COVID 19 guidelines, Narayana said.

He further said, “Arrangements have been made to enable disbursal of student bus passes in an expeditious manner and transport department has agreed to this. The colleges are directed to establish contact with concerned officials of the bus depot of their limits and coordinate with regard to providing bus passes”.

NCC and NSS training in the colleges have also been allowed. NCC exams also need to be conducted and to enable this, it has been decided to organize short-term camps. It has been allowed to conduct 3 days camp for the B-Certificate exam and 5 days camp for the C-Certificate exam, he informed.

The department of Social welfare and Backward Classes has been asked to come out with separate SOP’s to be followed in hostels and SOP’s for the library, canteen, during academic & cultural activities and sports meets have been framed, he told

Offline examination- Time Table soon

It has also been decided to conduct Paper and Pen mode of examination (offline exam) all across on a common date after consultations with all the Vice-Chancellors of state-run and private universities. The date of examination will be announced shortly, he informed.

Kumar Naik, ACS, Department of higher education, Javed Akther, ACS, Department of Health, Rashmi Mahesh, Principal Secretary, Department of Backward Classes, P.Pradeep, Commissioner, Department of Collegiate Education, Ravikumara Surapur, Commissioner, Department of Social Welfare, Vasantha Kumar, Commissioner, Department of Backward Classes and other senior officials attended the meeting.