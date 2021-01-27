Officials unable to trace leopard that entered Bengaluru apartment

A leopard was sighted in a residential society off Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta on January 24, creating a scare among the residents and others in the nearby areas of Begur and Koppa near the Hulimavu Lake. The police, along with the forest department, formed teams to comb the area in a bid to capture the animal and release it back into the wild. However, since the sighting, they have been unable to trace the leopard.

“We have set up camera traps and were using drones to trace the big cat, however, no trace of it has been found since Monday, 24 hours after the first sighting. We are trying our best to find it. There’s a possibility that the leopard must have through the five km of vast open land behind the residential complex. It might have gone back into the wild since it is connected with Kalkere forest. We are unsure of it and still have not stopped looking for the leopard,” said Deputy Forest Range Officer Harsha. He then added that the team he is leading is currently stationed at the location.

The leopard was spotted in the Prestige Song apartment building, which is, incidentally, around 11 kilometres away from the Bannerghatta National Park. The officials believe that the wild cat strayed from the national park and entered the building.

The CCTV camera footage accessed from the apartment showed the big cat crossing a road within the apartment complex. The video has been doing the rounds on social media platforms, including WhatsApp, since then.