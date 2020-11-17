Officials seize unauthorised crackers from stalls

Mangaluru

Officials of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) conducted surprise visits to stalls dealing in crackers all over the district on Monday. They seized crackers which were not complying with the government’s ‘green cracker’ norms.

Air pollution caused by the bursting of crackers is thought to be harmful for the people suffering from COVID19 infection. The government had paved way for bursting green crackers which are less polluting, on Deepavali celebrations. The deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district, sensing that there is a possibility of the stalls indulging in selling unauthorised crackers, had asked the officials of the pollution control board to visit the stalls. The government too had alerted the deputy commissioners of the districts to monitor and check sale of crackers illegally. In this background, officials visited the cracker stalls.The inspection took at various places in like Ullal and Kotepura and carried out by officials of KSPCB along with revenue and police department officers. Dr Manju Rajanna, deputy environmental officer, KSPCB, Mangaluru, along with Yashwanth, zonal commissioner, Mangaluru City Corporation, health officer Dr A M Shetty, revenue inspectors Akshath and Ravindra, environmental engineer Yasmeen and chief officer Kottekar Prabhakar, police sub-inspectors Gyanashekhar, Pradeep and Kalashri were part of the team.