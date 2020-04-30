ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Off-screen warriors gets tribute on May Day by Roberrt team

April 30, 2020
May 1 is Workers’ Day, and the team of Darshan-starrer Roberrt is giving a tribute to all the off-screen warriors. Director Tharun Kishore Sudhir and the team members are coming up with a making video that will be out on Labour Day at 10 am. The video will give a glimpse of the making, and the people who worked behind the camera to bring magic on screen.

This video will be out on producer Umapathy Srinivas Gowda’s newly-created YouTube channel. Roberrt’s release, which was initially planned for April 9, was pushed ahead due to the coronavirus outbreak. The film has been submitted to the censor board.

Roberrt features Asha Bhat opposite the Challenging Star, and Jagapati Babu as the antagonist. The cast also includes Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monterio, Shivaraj KR Pete and Chikkanna in prominent roles. Arjun Janya has scored the music while cinematography is by Sudhakar S Raj.

