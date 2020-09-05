NWKRTC Begins Bus Service

Hubli

The long-awaited Hubli-Goa interstate bus service will resume on Saturday, NWKRTC divisional controller H Ramanagoudar has said. The buses will start from the Gokul Road bus stand, he added.

Prior to lockdown, 11 buses traveled daily from Hubli to Goa. Nine buses – one Rajahamsa and eight Vegadoota – traveled to Panaji, one bus to Vasco and one to Margao. Now, four buses will be plying to Panaji – one Rajahamsa and three Vegadoota, and one bus each to Vasco and Margao.

The Rajahamsa bus to Panaji will leave Hubli at 8 am. The Vegadootha buses will leave at 8.30 am, 10.30 am and 11.45 pm. The Rajahamsa buses from Panaji to Hubli will leave at 2.30 pm, the Vegadootha buses will leave at 10.30 am, 3 pm and 5.15 pm. All the buses will travel via Dharwad, Kittur, Khanpur and Chorla.

The buses to Margao will leave Hubli at 8.30 am and travel through Kalghatgi, Yellapur, Ankola, Karwar, Sadashivgadh and Kanakona, and reach Margao at 2.30 pm. The buses will leave Margao at 3 pm and reach Hubli at 9 pm.

The Hubli-Vasco buses will leave Hubli at 10.30 pm and travel through Dharwad, Kittur, Khanpur and Chorla before reaching Vasco at 6 am. The buses will leave Vasco at 1.30 pm and reach Hubli at 7.30 pm.

The divisional controller said that the number of buses will be increased as per the number of passengers on the route.