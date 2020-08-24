STATESTOP NEWS

NWKRTC Arranges Bus Facility For Candidates Appearing For KPSC Exam

IBC Office August 24, 2020
Hubli

NWKRTC will provide additional bus facility for the candidates appearing for KPSC gazetted probationers’ posts preliminary examination on Monday, Divisional Controller H Ramanagoudar has said.

There are 78 examination centres in the Hubli – Dharwad City Corporation limits as per the KPSC records. About 25,000 candidates from Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Vijayapura and Gadag districts, will answer the examinations, said the divisional controller.

“The number of passengers to various districts will obviously be quite high on Monday afternoon, after the examination, when the candidates will return to their respective districts. We have made preparations to meet the need for additional buses for the occasion. The depot managers and officers have been assigned the work of handling the transport facilities at various bus stands,” said Ramangoudar.

IBC Office

