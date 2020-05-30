Nushrat Bharucha to star in Hindi remake of Marathi horror film

Nushrat Bharucha will play the lead in the Hindi remake of the hit Marathi horror film Lapachhapi. Titled Chhori, the film is co-produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Crypt TV. The remake is being written by Vishal Kapoor and directed by Vishal Furia, the original creators of Lapachhapi (2016). “I am extremely excited to be a part of Chhori,” Nushrat shares. “This genre excites me and the fact that the story is anchored in practices of our society, makes it relatable and impactful.”

A horror-thriller, Lapachhapi (meaning ‘hide and seek’) follows a pregnant woman and her husband who move into a haunted house. The film blended genre scares with social commentary on age-old practices and beliefs.“Getting a chance to revisit the film has been amazing,” says director Vishal Furia. “I want to take the remake a few steps further and make a much more impactful, scary and thrilling film.”

Crypt TV is an American entertainment banner focused on digital horror content. Co-founded by Eli Roth and Jack Davis, the company had entered a deal with Abundantia Entertainment in 2019. Chhori will mark their first feature offering in India. Jack says, “Abundantia and Crypt share a passion for using genre as a way to tell culture-changing stories and I found the perfect mix of that and meaningful social issues in Lapachhapi.”

Producer Vikram Malhotra adds, “I am confident that our collaboration on this film will allow us to create some irresistibly scary content under our latest vertical ‘Psych’. I am also delighted to collaborate with the immensely talented Nushrat.”