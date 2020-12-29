Nursing colleges violate COVID rules – 15 students infected

Mangaluru

Fifteen students of a nursing college here have been found infected with deadly coronavirus. It is learnt that this college had started conducting classes without strictly following the rules and standard operating procedure. Two, city nursing college and Rukmini Shetty Memorial Nursing College, have been accused of showing negligence towards the rules. They now have been issued notices on behalf of the government.

After learning that classes would begin from January 1, 613 students had come from Kerala. Out of them 200 had brought negative Covid test reports. The other students were allowed without such certificates. The health department here has got the remaining students tested. Out of them, 15 were found infected, and they have been kept in isolation, health department sources stated.

In the light of this incident, the health department has sent circulars to all the nursing colleges. It has asked the colleges to make sure that the students should have subjected themselves to COVID tests 72 hours before the classes started and in possession of negative test reports. Not only the students, but even teachers and non-teaching staff should compulsorily comply with this formality. Failing compliance, this department has warned of legal action against these educational institutions.