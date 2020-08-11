Nurses, non-teaching staff protest at KIMS (snippets)

Hubli

Nursing staff and non-teaching staff at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital protested here on Monday demanding the fulfilment of their various demands.

Wearing black ribbons around their arms, they protested in front of the hospital building. They said they were performing their duty risking their lives amid Covid pandemic. They said the government should extend them Jyothi Sanjeevini scheme so that they too can avail treatment at any private hospital or institute without any worry or fear in case they do not get beds at a government hospital.

They also demanded an at least 50 per cent hike in their basic salary and said they must be included under National Pension Scheme. They added that they will take part in regular work while also wearing the black bands as a mark of protest till their demands heard.