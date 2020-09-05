STATESTOP NEWS

Number of of devotees increase in temples as services resume

IBC Office September 5, 2020
0 37 Less than a minute

Mangaluru

Because of the threat posed by coronavirus, services had been stopped in temples all over coastal Karnataka for about five months. Now, the temples have begun to offer most of the services. Precautionary measures are in place, and the temples are witnessing good attendance of devotees now.

Important temples in Dakshina Kannada district like Kateel, Mangaladevi, Kadri, Kudroli, Polali and Sharavu temples have opened up their services. Certain services like Annaprashana, Aksharabhyasa and so on which require presence of young children have been postponed for the present.

Most of the temples offer free lunch in the afternoon. However, this service has not yet started in temples and in some temples even the customary offering of coconuts and banana have not started. Till Friday, services had not begun to be offered at Kukke Lord Subrahmanya temple. Sources said that arrangements are being made to begin to offer these services there shortly..

A limited number of services are now being offered at Anegudde, Kamalashile and other temples. Some temples are yet to take a stand. It is learnt that Kollur Goddess Moookambika temple and Udupi Sri Krishna Math have not yet decided on dates and services to be offered.

In Mandarthi Durgaparameshwari temple, other than Yakshagana and Ranga Puja other services are being offered. In Kateel temple, vehicle puja and other services are being made available to devotees.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

September 5, 2020
47

Conflicts should be resolved by peaceful means: BRICS

September 5, 2020
39

Conditions favourable for withdrawal of monsoon from second week of September: IMD

September 5, 2020
41

Mosque in Ayodhya will be of same size as Babri Masjid: Trust

September 5, 2020
40

Gujarat will be first to implement NEP 2020: Vijay Rupani

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker