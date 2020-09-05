Number of of devotees increase in temples as services resume

Mangaluru

Because of the threat posed by coronavirus, services had been stopped in temples all over coastal Karnataka for about five months. Now, the temples have begun to offer most of the services. Precautionary measures are in place, and the temples are witnessing good attendance of devotees now.

Important temples in Dakshina Kannada district like Kateel, Mangaladevi, Kadri, Kudroli, Polali and Sharavu temples have opened up their services. Certain services like Annaprashana, Aksharabhyasa and so on which require presence of young children have been postponed for the present.

Most of the temples offer free lunch in the afternoon. However, this service has not yet started in temples and in some temples even the customary offering of coconuts and banana have not started. Till Friday, services had not begun to be offered at Kukke Lord Subrahmanya temple. Sources said that arrangements are being made to begin to offer these services there shortly..

A limited number of services are now being offered at Anegudde, Kamalashile and other temples. Some temples are yet to take a stand. It is learnt that Kollur Goddess Moookambika temple and Udupi Sri Krishna Math have not yet decided on dates and services to be offered.

In Mandarthi Durgaparameshwari temple, other than Yakshagana and Ranga Puja other services are being offered. In Kateel temple, vehicle puja and other services are being made available to devotees.