NSUI demands take stern action over discrepancies in SSLC answer sheet evaluation

Mangaluru

National Student Union of India (NSUI) state general-secretary, Farooq Bayabe said, “The government should take stringent action against evaluators for creating blunders in SSLC answer sheet evaluation.”

Addressing media here on Thursday September 17, Bayabe said, “The state government’s failure led to blunder during the evaluation of the SSLC answer sheets. Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district reported more blunders in the answer sheet evaluation which led to injustice to 748 students.

“Many of the SSLC students who applied for revaluation after failing are getting additional marks and hence are eligible to go to the next class. Several have got their marks enhanced. Negligence in the evaluation work in the case of the SSLC examination which is a very important stage in a person’s educational career is like playing with the future of the students.

“Before the result was announced, minister Suresh Kumar was inspiring students through Facebook live, but when there were severe lapses during the evaluations, the minister did not take any action. The students are required to remit Rs 405 to get scanned copies of the answer sheets and Rs 805 per subject for revaluation. Because of the coronavirus pandemic this time, many could not file applications for revaluation.

“Minister Suresh Kumar should inform the people of the state about the lapses during evaluation and action taken against the same.”

Farooq also demanded a probe into the issue from Lokayukta or ACB and if the evaluators or the officials are found guilty, they need to be dismissed from their service. “The government should openly come out with a statement on the lapses and let the public know about it.”

NSUI district general secretary, Sawad Sullia, Anvith Kateel, Shounak Rai, Vinay Kumar and others were present.