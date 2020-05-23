Novak Djokovic Foundation donates ventilators to hospital

SPORTSTOP NEWS

As the world continues to grapple with coronavirus pandemic, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic‘s foundation has donated five ventilators and clinical monitors to a general hospital in Krusevac, Serbia.
“Solidarity and responsibility are so important when it comes to fighting with #coronavirus.
Today, together with @Henkel we donated 5 ventilators and 5 clinical monitors to the General Hospital in Krusevac! We are in this together,” Novak Djokovic foundation tweeted.
Earlier in March, Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena Djokovic had announced that they will donate a million Euros to help the people of Serbia in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
The funds will be used for purchasing ventilators and medical equipment for hospitals and healthcare institutions.
A large number of people including celebrities across the world have come forward to help their respective countries in the fight against the coronavirus. Among them are Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, American media personality Kim Kardashian West and singer Taylor Swift.
Meanwhile, professional tennis has been suspended until July 13 due to the pandemic and many scheduled tournaments have either been postponed or cancelled. Wimbledon Open was cancelled for the first time since the Second World War.

