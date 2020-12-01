Notorious rowdy shot on leg who tries fleeing from custody

A notorious gangster who escaped horribly beaten and robbed was injured in a shootout at Nandini Layout layout station by the police. Anban alias Allabakash, 20, a resident of Jaimaruti city, is being treated at a hospital.

Recently, a lorry driver was stabbed by a dragon in the Outer Ring Road at the Nandini layout police station area. The police had conducted a search of the case and arrested the accused and arrested the gangster’s accomplice.

On that occasion, the main accused, Anban, was informed by the police. At around 5.30 am this morning, the accused Nandini was informed by the police that the Nandini layout was near the Coolidge Bridge. As soon as Nandini Layout Station sub-inspector Shivu Jogannanavar and Constable Abhishek were on their way, the accused assaulted Constable Abhishek as he tried to escape.

Immediately, sub-inspector Shiv Jogannanavar fired a rounds into the air and warned him to surrender. When the accused Anban was repeatedly assaulted by the police, the sub-inspector shot him in self-defense.

The police immediately surrounded the accused and treated him in a private hospital and later admitted him to the Bowring Hospital. Constable Abhishek, who was injured during the operation, is being treated at a private hospital and both of them have passed away.

The accused, Anban, got out of jail on bail about a month and a half and was again charged with robbery. The two men who were assaulted are still receiving treatment at the hospital, according to a statement. Nine cases have been registered against him, including Mahalakshmi Layout Police Station, Yeshwantpur, Subramaniyanagar, Nandini Layout and Magadi Road Station.