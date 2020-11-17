Nothing Hindu about crackers, tweets senior IPS officer RoopaMoudgil

Senior IPS officer D RoopaMoudgil, who is raged by a section of people resorting to bursting crackers, despite ban on fire crackers has taken to Twitter and said that bursting cracker is not an Indian practice at all.

Stating that when an order is passed people should obey it in letter and spirit, the officer said that for those who cry victim that this is done to Hindus, crackers were neither there in early vedic age nor is there any mention of crackers in epics and puranas.

“Crackers came in to this country with Europeans. It is no core-tradition or custom related to Hinduism.

And one acquaintance tad doubtfully asked me, is it true that majority of the people who manufacture crackers are muslims? Well, I remained silent just focussing on what makes people get a distasteful, sadistic pleasure on violating rules,” she wrote in a tweet.

While adding that the ban on crackers in Bengaluru is for this year alone, due to the COVID situation, she questioned if we are so hollow that our joy is dependent solely on crackers?

“There are many ways to celebrate Deepawali. Light diyas, meet people, exchange mithai…but no, adamant people only want crackers. How unreasonable!,” she said wondering who builds these narratives that the government, which brings in these rules or the officials/police who enforce the rules are against a particular religion.

“And more amazed I am about the fact that people buy this narrative and believe it completely. I’m left aghast to see some intellectual, highly educated, respectable citizens jeering the crowd on violating the Rules on ban of crackers. Common man should not be fooled by these people, for, they are the ones who don’t even come out like you and me on streets; they don’t go to markets; they work from home; they stay put in their air-conditioned/ temperature regulated houses and have air purifiers. Commoners who have no option but to go out of four walls for livelihood are more prone to catching infection. And so are the Covid warriors,” she said.

She concluded her post stating that the ‘self-nominated guardians of Hinduism’ should not misguide the other Hindus, for, there’s nothing Hindu about crackers.

“Deepawali is about “light” sans crackers,” she tweeted