Nothing but corruption in BJP: Congress demands thorough probe in drugs case

Udupi

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Saleem Ahmed on Sunday lambasted the BJP-led state government and said that the BJP has ‘done nothing but corruption in the last six months’ since the onset of coronavirus in Karnataka. He also demanded a thorough investigation into the drugs scandal involving Sandalwood celebrities.

Addressing reporters here, Ahmed said, “The Karnataka government has completely failed in handling law and order and tacklingg coronavirus pandemic in the state.

“The BJP-led government in the last six months has done nothing but corruption. The Covid situation has been badly handled by the government. Congress is working towards controlling the spread of coronavirus. We have launched Arogya Hasta programme in Karnataka to test suspected patients. A dedicated team of 400 doctors appointed by the party will give instructions to the public on how to maintain health, and if any patient is in critical stage, we will make proper arrangements for their treatment with the help of the local administration,” he said.

“We have completely supported the government in its works. But the government has completely failed in handling the situation. Corruption of nearly Rs 8,000 crore has taken place in the last six months. The Congress party asked for accounts but the government is not ready to give any details about the expenditure in handling the Covid situation,” he added.

“Law and order has completely collapsed in the state. The recent DJ Halli riots and the drugs scandal are prime examples of this. The administration and the intelligence have totally failed. The ministers are distracting public attention from Covid situation and highlighting the drugs issue. C T Ravi says that he has pressure from outside sources, but he is neither home minister nor chief minister, so what sort of pressure is C T Ravi facing? The culprit may be anyone, Congress party does not give any protection to the culprits. The world is looking towards Bengaluru, and the Congress party supports the state government in conducting a thorough enquiry into the drugs case. The arrested actress Ragini is a BJP worker,” he said.

“Last year due to the floods the state had suffered a losses worth Rs 50,000 crore but the central government provided only Rs 1,800 crore as compensation. In recent floods, the state has suffered losses worth Rs 10,000 crore and an MLA says that we may get Rs 600 crore as compensation. We have sent 25 MPs of BJP from Karnataka to the Parliament. They roar like lions and tigers here but become cats in front of the Prime Minister. They should learn the way to demand. The sessions are restricted to just eight days. Our leader Siddaramaiah has asked to increase the time period to 10 more days as there are many topics to discuss,” Ahmed said.

“We will strengthen our party at booth levels and prepare for the upcoming gram panchayat elections. We are confident that the Congress party will win the elections,” he added.

Replying to questions on ‘major surgery’ in Congress’ top leadership, Saleem Ahmed said, “It is a gradual process. There is no big difference. This time it is a mixture of old and experienced leaders, and youths. The word ‘surgery’ does not suit this. It is a mix and match of experience of seniors and youngsters.”

To a question on Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed’s claim that he was being ‘targeted’, Saleem Ahmed said, “The government is giving statements through the media. Everyone who is involved in the drugs case must be punished. Congress does not support anyone who is involved in the drugs case. Zameer Ahmed has already said that there should be an inquiry, but some leaders are giving political statements which is not correct. A thorough inquiry is a must to reveal who the culprit is, and conducting media trial or public trail is not the way. It may be Ragini or someone else, let there be punishment meted out to the culprit. Who gave the rights to an MLC to say Zameer Ahmed would be arrested in a few days? Is he the investigating officer? Is he a police officer? Who is he?” questioned Saleem Ahmed, referring to BJP MLC Ravikumar’s statement.

Chief whip of the legislative council Narayana Swamy. Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, president of Udupi district Congress Vinay Kumar Sorake and others were present.