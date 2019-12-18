Not informed about ban on vehicular movement: Church street residents

The proposal to pedestrianise Church Street in the central business district has drawn flak from 45 families staying there. They have a question: “Why aren’t residents consulted before coming up with a plan to ban vehicle movement?”

The residents, who met under the banner of Church Street Welfare Association on Tuesday, are contemplating legal action to counter the proposal mooted in the draft Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP).

Earlier this month, the CMP draft prepared by the Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Limited, along with the BMRCL and the directorate of urban land transport, recommended banning vehicle movement on eight busy streets during weekends and special days.

Most residents of Church Street, which today is also known as a hub for restaurants and watering holes, have been living amid the hustle and bustle for more than 32 years.

“We have an issue with the fact that no systematic public consultations were conducted with residents by those drafting the mobility plan. A survey had been carried out a few months ago to which we clearly stated that we’d have no option but to pursue a legal route if the plan is implemented. Nobody has the right to block entry and exit points to a private property,” said Ambarish R, 65, who has been living in Church Street since 2002.

“We don’t have a problem with commercialisation of the street or the fact that it is one of the most-popular hangouts for youngsters — we actually enjoy the vibrancy. Our issue is with scarce policing in the area and lack of traffic regulation,” said Ambarish.

“Who is this plan really going to benefit? Why were residents not consulted while drafting a mobility plan for the area,” asked SJ Naidu, a resident for over 30 years.

Residents pointed out how repeated attempts to seek help from elected representatives and traffic police yielded little to no results. “The one-way rule is largely ignored and the street sees chaotic traffic at all times. Cabs haphazardly stop while waiting for passengers, and vehicles are parked wherever people find space,” said Badri Prasad, 70, a resident for 32 years.

“Other issues are hawker and child beggars’ menace, entry of autos post 10pm and the street being a den of illegal activities, even prostitution,” he added.