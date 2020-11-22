Not hopeful about OTT future in India: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels OTTs are getting cramped in India and herd mentality is seeping in Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels OTTs are getting cramped in India and herd mentality is seeping in. The actor says everyone wants to do something on the digital platform, not for the art but just for the sake of business.

“Frankly speaking, OTT used to be a platform for content that was different from the typical Bollywood form, and had a distinctive character. I am not talking about social content, but content for audience who want something apart from the regular Bollywood,” Nawazuddin said while looking back at the start of OTT story in India.

“At the moment, bharmar ho raha hai (there is an overload). We have a tendency of herd mentality. With that, there will be a decline and there is no doubt about it. There is a possibility of going below the set level,” he added.

The actor, whose “Serious Men”, “Raat Akeli Hai” and “Ghoomketu” released on streaming platforms this year, rues that art is being turned into a business.

“Ek baar laga tha, jab do-chaar shows aaye the, tab laga tha ke enhance hoga, but baad mein woh business ban gaya toh abhi bahut hi mushkil lag raha hai (there was a time when I thought things would be better, after a few shows came out. But then it turned into business. Now, it seems very difficult),” said Nawazuddin, who joined stars like Saif Ali Khan, Samantha Akkineni, Manoj Bajpayee, Tisca Chopra and Divya Dutta to discuss the future of the industry through Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films Evening discussions, soon to be featured on the Zee network.