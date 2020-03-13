Not consulted on MP fiasco: State Cong leaders

New Delhi

Congress leaders from Karnataka are said to be miffed over the functioning of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath as well as Digvijaya Singh over the way attempts were made to woo back rebel party MLAs lodged in a Bengaluru resort.

These leaders griped that they had not taken in their stride the manner in which a state minister Jitu Patwari went to the resort on Thursday to make Congress MLAs return to the party fold.

Patwari was allegedly involved in a scuffle with police and was even detained by the Karnataka Police during his Bengaluru visit.

The Congress leaders maintained that the party leadership should have taken the Karnataka unit and its leaders in confidence so that Patwari had some local support while attempting to meet the rebel MLAs.

“Nobody approached us and consulted us. We are not saying this to avoid any blame,” said a miffed Karnataka leader.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday met Governor Lalji Tandon and requested him to get released 19 Congress MLAs who he claimed were “held captive” in Bengaluru.