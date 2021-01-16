Norway probes 23 elderly patients’ death after Pfizer vaccination

London

After the news broke that 23 elderly patients died in Norway following their immunization with the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine against Covid-19, the country has launched a detailed investigation into the reported fatalities that has shocked the world.

Two Covid-19 vaccines, Comirnaty, from BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna, are being used in Norway.

“There is a possibility that these common adverse reactions, that are not dangerous in fitter, younger patients and are not unusual with vaccines, may aggravate underlying disease in the elderly,” Madsen was quoted as saying.

More than 20,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered over the past few weeks in Norway and around 400 deaths normally occur among care home residents every week.

Chinese publication Global Times first broke the story, saying that health experts in the country have called on Norway and other countries to suspend the use of Pfizer’s mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine, after at least 23 deaths were reported post-vaccination.

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said that details of all suspected reactions reported in association with approved Covid-19 vaccines would be published along with its assessment of the data on a regular basis in the future.