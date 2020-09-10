Nora Fatehi’s Manohari girl causing havoc on social media

Nora Fatehi is well known face for the Telugu film Industry. She has acted in few Telugu movies such as Temper, Kick 2, Sher, Loafer and she was also seen shaking her leg for the special song Manohari in SS Rajamouli’ directorial venture Baahubali: The Beginning.

Nora Fatehi is an active user of social media sites and recently she posted a new video of her, which is trending these days. The dance videos of Nora Fatehi are very trending on social media and fans also like them. Meanwhile, this funny video of Manohari girl is causing havoc on social media.

In this video, Nora Fatehi is seen saying that she accepts the WAP Challenge and after this she starts dancing in a very banged up style. When she was dancing, her mother, who was working in kitchen, was shocked and she threw slippers at Nora Fatehi from the kitchen. After this she left her dance and ran away.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi will be seen in upcoming big budget movie Bhuj: The Pride of India, directed, co-produced and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya. Nora is playing the role of a spy Heena Rehman in this film which also has Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha.