No scope for moral policing in our society, says Karandlaje after Samyukta Hedge’s video

Bengaluru: Responding on the issue of assault on actress Samyukta Hegde and her friends, who were working out in a park, BJP leader and MP Shobha Karandlaje said that there is no scope for moral policing in our society.

Tweeting on the subject Shobha said, “What has happened with actress Samyukta Hegde is unfortunate. There is no scope for such moral policing in our society.” Shobha has also urged the administration to take action against Kavita Reddy, who abused and assaulted Sanyukta and her friends.

Blaming Congress leaders for the incident, Shobha said that Congress leaders cannot take law unto their hands.

Samyukta Hegde of movie ‘Kirik Party’ fame was wearing sports outfit when she was practicing Hoola Hoop with her friends at a park. At this point a group of people abused Samyukta saying that her dress is not modest and that drug business is going on in Sandalwood. They also accused Samyukta of behaving indecently in the park. A woman by the name Kavita Reddy even tried to assault Samyukta. The video of all the happenings is posted on social media by Samyukta Hegde and she has urged for strict action against the culprits.

A doctor who was present at the spot of the incident is seen in the video supporting the actress and her friends and saying that they did not do any indecent act and were just exercising.