No sale, marketing of China-made products during Dasara: CM Yediyurappa

In wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Karnataka government decided to make the world-famous Mysore Dasara celebrations a low-key event this year.

In a high-level meeting attended by all three Deputy CMs, other ministers, and top government officials, Chief Minister Yediyurappa said: “It has been unanimously decided to hold the Dasara celebrations in Mysuru in a simple manner upholding the tradition. The popular food mela, Yuva Dasara, sports meet, and other cultural events will not take place this time to prevent people from gathering at the areas risking further spread of Covid-19.”

Meanwhile, CM Yediyurappa also announced that the government has decided to release a budget of Rs 10 crore for the Dasara celebrations this year. This is in place of the Rs 50 crore budget that the state spends per year on average on its official state festival.

CM Yediyuappa directed top government officials involved in conducting the celebrations not to allow the sale and marketing of Chinese products in the city. He explained that such a step is taken to ensure that the State rises up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of being self-reliant and to support the Atmanirbhar programme of the central government

This year’s Dasara celebrations are scheduled to be held from October 17 to 27. An estimated 10 lakh people visit Mysuru every year during the festive season.