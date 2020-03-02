“No reason to panic,” says Trump on first COVID-19 victim in US

Washington

Seeking to reassure the American public, President Donald Trump said there was “no reason to panic” as the new Covid 19 coronavirus claimed its first victim inside the U.S. The White House also announced new restrictions on international travel to prevent the virus from spreading.

Trump appeared at a hastily called news conference in the White House briefing room with Vice President Mike Pence and top public health officials to announce that the U.S. was banning travel to Iran and urging Americans not to travel to regions of Italy and South Korea where the virus has been prevalent.

Trump, while speaking moments after the death in Washington State was announced on Saturday, took a more measured approach a day after he complained that the virus threat was being overblown and that his political enemies were perpetuating a “hoax.”

He confirmed that 22 people in the U.S. had been stricken by the new coronavirus, of whom one had died while four were deemed “very ill.” Additional cases were “likely,” he added.

“This is very serious stuff,” he said, but still insisted the criticism of his administration’s handling of the virus outbreak was a hoax.

He also added that the government is considering additional restrictions, including closing the U.S. border with Mexico in response to the virus’ spread, but added that “This is not a border that seems to be much of a problem right now… We’re thinking about all borders,” he said.