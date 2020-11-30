No question of withdrawing the Dec 5 bandh call: Vatal Nagaraj

Bengaluru

Kannada organisations have decided to go ahead with the dawn to dusk bandh call of December 5 in protest the formation of a separate Marata Board. Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj stated that over 1,050 organisations have extended support for this bandh call and there is no question of withdrawing it as the CM has failed to respond to their demand.

“CM BS Yediyurappa has become an agent of non-Kannada languages. The deadline that has been given to the government has ended. So, we will go ahead with the dawn to dusk bandh call,” he said.

He also stated that Kannada activists will block all the inter-state borders. Autos, cabs and KSRTC buses will not play on December 5. However, major Kannada organisations, including both the factions of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike have decided not to extend any support to the bandh.