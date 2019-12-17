No one will leave the party, says JD(S)

Bengaluru

The JDS declared on Sunday that no one would desert the party. This assertion comes amid fears that the party may lose more of its legislators to another round of ‘Operation Kamala’. Speaking to the media, senior JDS leader CS Puttaraju said firmly that there will be no more defections. Asked about the possibility of any more persons leaving the party, he said sarcastically, “For details, please ask KR Pete MLA Narayana Gowda who defected from JDS and joined the BJP, he will tell you more.”

JDS state president HK Kumaraswamy said, “No one will leave the party. The BJP has no more need for any more legislators. If anyone still goes, no one can be a bigger fool than him.” Meanwhile, the JDS has called for a meeting of its party legislators and leaders to discuss issues following its defeat in all assembly constituencies in the by-elections.

Former CM H D Kumaraswamy, suffering from fever and is advised rest, is recovering at a place outside the state and is expected to return on Tuesday. Only after his return will the party hold the meeting to discuss the fallout of the recent assembly elections.