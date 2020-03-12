No injuries sustained as Under-construction flyover collapses

Hassan

An under-construction railway flyover in Hassan district of Karnataka collapsed on Thursday morning. Fortunately, even though the concrete beams supporting the flyover collapsed, there were no injuries reported since there was no one nearby. The flyover is located close to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus stand in Hassan.

According to Hassan District Collector Girish R, the flyover was being constructed by the Indian Railways. “There were some supporting rods which were not supposed to be cut but they were accidentally cut by workers. This resulted in the collapse of the beams,” Girish said.

But even though people usually mill under the flyover due to the shade it provides, there was no one present there when the incident occurred. “There are shops and eateries in the area and usually, people are under this flyover to eat or sit in the shade,” a local resident says. However, the Hassan district administration’s move to close down all roadside eateries due to the spread of the coronavirus appears to have averted a disaster. “There are small shops nearby and people used to sit below that bridge and eat. But we had evicted roadside vendors as a precautionary measure for coronavirus,” Girish added.

Staff members from the Health and Family Welfare Department along with staff from the Hassan City Municipal Council had shut down eateries in the area on Tuesday evening. The decision was taken in view of precautionary measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.