No flights – Many people from coastal Karnataka stranded abroad

Mangaluru

A number of people from the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are stranded at various points abroad as international flight services have been suspended due to the scare created by the new strain of corona virus. At present, flights to Dubai, Qatar and Bahrain are operational. Therefore Kannadigas from Saudi Arabia and other countries are finding it impossible to return to their hometowns even if there is an emergency.

Speaking to a Kannada daily, former vice president of NRI Forum Karnataka, Arathi Krishna, said that she has information about a number of people who are finding it hard either to go to India or to return to their work because of absence flights to Saudi Arabia and other countries.

Flights to Saudi Arabia had been suspended a few weeks ago. People holding work visas were in the past, travelling to UAE, complete 14 days quarantine there and then travel to Saudi Arabia. Many therefore are compelled to stay put in the UAE hotels awaiting resumption of flights to Saudi, said Hidayat Addoor, convener of Kannadigas Federation.

At present, Air India flights to Dubai operate on a daily basis under the ‘Vande Bharat’ initiative from Mangaluru while SpiceJet and Indigo too have flights to Dubai on certain days. However, in the light of the recent developments, there is apprehension that these flights also might get suspended anytime now.