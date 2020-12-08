ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

No ‘fiction’ disclaimer for ‘The Crown’, says Netflix

The latest season of The Crown is facing criticism from the Royal family for the portrayal of historical events. The recent fourth season focuses mainly on Princess Diana and her health issues. Recently, The UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden asked the streaming giant to issue a disclaimer before the episodes stating the series is a work of fiction.

In an interview, Dowden was quoted as saying, “a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact.” However, Netflix has no such plans. A spokesperson told the website, “We have always presented The Crown as a drama – and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events.”

The Crown is a fictionalised story of the Royal family of Britain that focuses mainly on Queen Elizabeth II and her struggles being the Queen. It was created by Peter Morgan.

