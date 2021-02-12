No crowds, but Australian Open will continue during lockdown

Melbourne

The Australian Open will be allowed to continue but without crowds for at least five days after the Victoria state government imposed a lockdown starting Saturday in response to a COVID-19 outbreak at a quarantine hotel.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews on Friday announced a five-day, state-wide lockdown starting a minute before midnight local time, imposing new restrictions that restrict residents to their homes except for work, to shop for essential supplies, care or caregiving, and limited exercise.

He said the Feb. 8-21 Australian Open could continue “because these people are at their workplace.”

“The minimum number of staff for it to be run safely, will be there,” Andrews said. “It will be happening, but there’ll be no one there watching it.”

Schools and universities will be closed Monday through Wednesday, and there will be no gatherings permitted for weddings or religious services.

Fans arriving at Melbourne Park on Friday before the new restrictions were announced were instructed at the entrance gates to maintain social-distancing, apply sanitizer to their hands and pull their masks up over their noses.

With three big night matches scheduled for Friday, fans will be permitted to enter Melbourne Park. But Andrews’ urged people to exercise good judgement” and not go out.

Andrews said the measures were a short, sharp circuit breaker” in a bid to avoid a bigger, longer lockdown as the state combats a hyper-infectious,” strain of the coronavirus.

Andrews said the guiding principle of the restrictions was that if people could work from home, they should work from home.

Of the Australian Open, he said, “If it was a longer-term prospect more than five days things might well be different.”

“I don’t have advice to cancel the event on the basis that it’s unsafe,” he added, saying the latest cases had nothing to do with the tennis quarantine program.

All players, staff and officials who arrived on charter flights for the tournament, a total of about 1,200 people, had to do a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine. Of those, 72 were forced into a hard lockdown after being deemed close contacts of passengers on their charter flights who tested positive for the virus after landing in Australia.

The Australian Open was the first Grand Slam tournament in a year to allow sizeable crowds.

After the COVID-19 outbreak became a pandemic, Wimbledon was canceled, fans were not allowed at the U.S. Open and the number of spectators at the French Open was heavily restricted.