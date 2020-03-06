No coronavirus cases in TN, says Health Min Vijayabaskar

Chennai

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabaskar on Friday said there is no coronavirus infection in the state.

Talking to reporters, here Vijayabaskar said: “We have examined 54 samples in Tamil Nadu and all of them are negative. There is no coronavirus infection in Tamul Nadu. People should not panic but at the same time do not be careless as it is an airborne disease.”

“We have constituted a 100 member team for dealing with coronavirus. We are coordinating with the Airport Authority of India in screening at airports.

57 international flights from different destinations including Italy, Iran, South Koria has been screened. “Yesterday CM K Palaniswami chaired a meeting with health officials. We are doing 24×7 screening in Chennai. We also have dedicated ambulances on standby,” he added.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabaskar and Health department Secretary Beela Rajesh reviewed the precautionary measures taken in Chennai Airport to tackle the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

State Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said: “There is no need to panic. Do’s and Don’ts are given at all public places for creating awareness. Awareness in schools, colleges and other public places been done. So far we have 8500 passengers and 57 flights arrive from different destinations who are thoroughly screened for any symptoms.”