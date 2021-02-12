No confusion in promotion, salary in police department: Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai has said that serious thought has been made to revisit the transfer of officers in the police department for a period of two years. Speaking at a news conference after meeting with senior police officers at the Assembly Hall, he said, the police board has been formed to transfer officers. He made it clear that there was no room for interference.

The previous government had cut the transfer of officers from two years to one year. This created some confusion. The idea is to cut the transfer period of the officers to two years in the same manner as in the past. He said that the issue would be discussed and discussed with the chief ministers. There is no confusion about the pay of police personnel. If promoted to the marginalized, everything will be fine. The minister said it was under review.

The ban on online games that ruins the future of youth is discussed at the department level. Officials have been asked to study the standards on which online games are banned in different states. We will also bring in a new law.

In other states, including Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, there are similar laws and the authorities have been asked to study and report them thoroughly. Basavaraj Bommai said that after the full report, it is contemplated to bring a separate bill.

At a meeting of officials held today, senior officials were briefed on the steps to be taken to improve the department, prevent technology from escalating criminal activity. Similarly, there has been an extensive discussion on measures to be taken to prevent crime and illegal activity. He said the government’s goal was to make the department populist.