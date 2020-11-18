No-confidence against chairman JD(S), BJP may align in legislative council

Bengaluru

As the relationship between the Congress and the JD(S) has strained now, the JD(S) appears to be turning closer to the BJP. Decks are being cleared to forge an understanding right from the post of the president of the district cooperative bank to legislative council chairmanship.

At present, a Congress member, Prathap Chandra Shetty, is the chairman of the legislative council. In the recent election, BJP has bagged all the four council seats. It has therefore emerged as the largest party in the council with 31 members. An independent also supports the BJP. Congress has a membership of 29 while the JD(S) has 14.

As the JD(S) is ready to cosy up to the BJP, there is every likelihood of the JD(S) extending support to the BJP to wrest the chairmanship of the council. The BJP is discussing the issue of moving no-confidence motion against the chairman and the process of moving the motion will be completed soon. In case voting takes place, the no-confidence motion needs 36 votes in its favour. Therefore, the chairman will be compelled to resign. These things will be taken up during the legislative council session in December.

There are rumours that minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, who is an MLC, may be made the council chairman. Deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi is also from the council. But making Kota the chairman will ensure that the twin districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada get a ministerial berth.