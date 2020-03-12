SPORTSTOP NEWS

No change in plans for 2020 Olympics: Tokyo Governor

IBC News Bureau March 12, 2020
0 40 1 minute read

Doha

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Thursday insisted that there has been no change to plans to hold the upcoming 2020 Olympics from July 24.
Tokyo is set to host the Olympic Games from July 24 to August 9. However, coronavirus has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe with many competitions either being postponed or taking place behind closed doors.
World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.
Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on March 6 urged all athletes to continue to prepare for the Games. It also announced that a joint task force had already been created in mid-February which involves the IOC, Tokyo 2020, the host city of Tokyo, the government of Japan and the WHO.
“Looking ahead to Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the IOC EB meeting started with a report on all the measures taken so far to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, which was followed by a comprehensive discussion. A joint task force had already been created in mid-February, involving the IOC, Tokyo 2020, the host city of Tokyo, the government of Japan and the World Health Organization (WHO),” IOC had said in a statement.
“The IOC EB appreciates and supports the measures being taken, which constitute an important part of Tokyo’s plans to host safe and secure Games. The EB expressed its full commitment to the success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and encourages all athletes to continue to prepare for the Games,” the statement added.
Coronavirus which originated in the Wuhan city of China has so far spread to more than 90 countries infecting over 1,10,000 people.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

March 12, 2020
55

‘Namma Poweru’: Musical video released for Appu’s b’day

March 12, 2020
39

District women achievers felicitated by the District Women Congress Unit

March 12, 2020
37

Run away man tests negative for conoravirus

March 12, 2020
35

No injuries sustained as Under-construction flyover collapses

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker