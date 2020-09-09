‘No cabinet expansion for now’, says chief minister Yediyurappa

Bengaluru

Expectation was in the air about cabinet expansion proposal having been finalised and the expansion happening before the start of the assembly monsoon session on September 21. There were also rumours that reorganization might happen with the dropping of non-performing ministers. There was information that the chief minister might visit Delhi soon to get clearance for the list of ministers from the top leadership

Chief minister (CM) B S Yediyurappa, sprang a surprise by saying on Tuesday September 8 that cabinet expansion will not happen for the time being. Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday September 8, also said that he has not decided about visiting New Delhi and that no date has been fixed for such a visit.

It is learnt that during the consultative meeting he held on Monday at his home office, ‘Krishna’, relating to the functioning of their respective departments, Yediyurappa had told them that ministry expansion would not be happening soon.