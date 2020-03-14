No birthday celebration this year, stay home and be safe: Appu

Fans are very much eager to celebrate ‘Rajarathnotsava’, that is Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday on March 17. Puneeth fans have kept the countdown and counting every day with eager. But now, Appu had given bad news for all the fans who were excited to meet and wish their favourite star. Puneeth Rajkumar released a video o his twitter and Instagram handle saying that “I am sorry to say this, but I request fans to not come to my house as you all do it every year. I request you all to not celebrate my birthday because of the coronavirus fear all over the world. We have to be conscious about the people’s health. So I kindly request you all to cooperate and not celebrate my birthday in masses.

Puneet Rajkumar shared a short video on Twitter and Instagram. “Do not come home to celebrate birthday. I will not be available at home. It is a very big gift from your side, if you all stay safe and healthy.”

He also said that “We all have to join our hands with the order passed by the government. Corona Virus has not just spread across state, but across nation and entire world. So we all have be careful with from the deadly virus.”

“I have already received enormous amount of love and affection from you all. The greatest gift you can give me is to take precautions and being safe,” he adds.

But fans will not be disappointed because they are getting gifts from Yuvarathna and James. Dialogue teaser and motion poster is releasing from respective teams. However, we have to wait and watch how simple the birthday celebration goes o March 17.