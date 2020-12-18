No BBMP elections anytime sooner: SC stays order on HC decision

The backdrop to the Supreme Court’s decision in the High Court’s ruling is the postponement of the BBMP election.

A petition has been filed to expedite the election of members of the BBMP. The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the High Court. Chief Justice AS Achuthanandan has asked the state government and the state election commission to conduct the election in the past. Bobde, n. Cellphone Showroom Tridassadhaya seat, formerly of Bopanna & V. Rama Subramanian, has been ordered.

The bench, which had been hearing for some time, postponed the hearing to February 5, 2021, giving notice to all defendants, including the state election commission. Meanwhile, the High Court has issued an injunction order till the next order.

Former member of Congress party M Mukherjee has asked the BJP to hold elections. Shivraju and State Election Commission had filed a PIL with the High Court separately. The division bench of the high court, which had filed the petition, had on December 4 ordered an election for the party.

The High Court has ruled that the amendment to the KMC Act is aimed at increasing the state government’s policing from the existing 198 wards to 243 wards, but it does not apply to this election. The government has amended the Act after the preparations for the elections began. Thus the new Act does not apply to this election and does not adjourn the election. The ruling therefore requires that the election be conducted in accordance with Article 243 (U) of the Constitution.

The HC had also directed for holding the BBMP polls as expeditiously as possible by publishing the election programme within the maximum period of six weeks.

The petitioners, for their part, questioned the validity of the HC’s directions, saying the state legislature has already passed the Karnataka Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2020 to increase the seats for Councillors from 198 to 243 by a notification on January 14, 2020.

This was done to give due representation to Scheduled Castes and other marginalised communities in the municipal council of a large and growing city like Bengaluru, they pleaded.

The petitioners also contended the HC passed “erroneous” judgement on a writ petition filed by State Election Commission and others. The SEC neither had any locus standi nor authority to file a writ petition against validly enacted legislation.

It had rather no choice but to give effect to the amendment, they said. The SEC, for its part, claim the Delimitation Commission had yet not submitted its recommendation for dividing the corporation into 243 wards and the exercise would take considerable time to complete.

The term of BBMP corporation expired on September 10, 2020 not due to inactivity of the state but in view of prevalent pandemic, the petitioners claimed.

Criminal case against former member of BBMP

A criminal case has been filed against Gayatri, who has been elected as a BBMP member for five years by giving false caste affidavits. According to a complaint filed by Inspector Narasimhaiah of the Directorate of Civil Rights, a criminal case has been registered at Section 3 and IPC 420 feet of the SCST Violence Prevention Act 2014 at Ulsoor Gate police station in the city.

The inquiry was in the wake of concerns over Gayatri’s caste. Gayatri fails to come up with a proper record of their species when the Bangalore city district caste verification committee investigates. Thus, the district caste verification committee has ordered the cancellation of the ST Caste Certificate issued by Tahsildar Grade-II in Bangalore North Taluk on June 30, 2015.

Earlier, Gayatri was elected as a non-party member of the Kempapura Agrahara Ward by submitting the same duplicate caste certificate in the 2015 BBMP elections. His term of office ends on September 23, 2020. Now the authorities are on the move. Gayatri has filed a case against him.