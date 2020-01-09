NLSIU to submit draft guidelines for gig economy by February

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) will submit draft guidelines for the gig economy, the labour market which primarily offers short-term contracts or freelance work as opposed to permanent, long-term jobs, to the government in February.

The BS Yediyurappa-led government may either table a bill in the assembly or frame guidelines under existing laws to protect rights of employees. The draft could be submitted in time for it to be tabled during the budget session of the state legislature next month.

One of the government’s terms of reference to NLSIU is to “protect interests of employees, who work more than eight hours a day”. Employees have also been demanding a minimum wage and basic incentives. “Once the NLSIU prepares the draft, the bill will be debated at an open forum,” said an official of the labour department.

Since 2010, the gig economy in the state has steadily grown, with an increasing number of people subscribing to various application-based platforms for services such as booking cabs, renting houses or getting food delivered to their doorsteps. With more than two lakh people employed as delivery men, cab drivers and executives with Ola, Uber, Swiggy, Zomato etc., the gig economy is a major contributor to the job market in the state.

However, with a spurt in profitability of businesses, concerns have been raised over the possibility of managements “exploiting” employees. Earlier last year, realising the potential of application-based businesses and its employment potential, the government mulled bringing in a law to ensure the welfare of employees. The idea was debated and discussed at an open meeting involving all stakeholders including employees and employers. The NLSIU was roped in and concrete results are likely now.

However, concerns remain whether the law, even if drafted and passed in the legislature, will ever be implemented. With the government extending exemption for IT and ITES firms in the state from labour laws, application-based firms could shield itself from any legislation as IT is at the core of these companies.

“It is true some may try to seek protection under the exemption, but the government is quite firm on bringing them under the ambit of labour laws,” a senior government official said.