NLSIU to not accept CLAT scores for admission this year

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru has decided it will not accept the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) scores for admission to the BA LLB (Hons) course for the academic year 2020-21. The varsity confirmed the decision in a notice uploaded on its official website.

NLSIU will instead conduct its own online entrance test for admissions this year. The entrance test, called National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) 2020 will be conducted on September 12.

“The Admissions Notification outlined below exclusively governs all admissions to the BA LLB (Hons) Programme of NLSIU for the year 2020-21. Any student who seeks admission to NLSIU must apply directly to the University and complete the NLAT UG 2020 Entrance examination. The University will not accept CLAT 2020 scores for admission to Academic Year 2020-21,” the varsity said in a statement.

The decision was taken due to the postponement of the CLAT examination this year. NLS follows a trimester model or three terms comprising 90 days each. The registration for the NLAT 2020 exam began on September 3 and will end in one week’s time on September 10. A total of 120 students will gain admission into the university.

The CLAT 2020 examination was originally slated for May 10 but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and is now set to be held on September 28. CLAT is a common entrance test for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in national law universities including Bengaluru’s NLSIU.

The registration fee for general category students writing the NLAT examination is Rs 150 and the fee for SC/ST category students is Rs 125.

A plea was filed in the Jharkhand High Court by five CLAT aspirants questioning NLSIU”s decision to hold its own exams instead of accepting CLAT scores. The plea stated that the move is unlawful and arbitrary as NLS is a ‘permanent member of the National Law Universities consortium’.