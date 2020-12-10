Nivetha Thomas cameo in ‘Virata Parvam’

Rana Daggubati is playing the lead role in upcoming film Virata Parvam, which is directed by Venu Udugula and it has Premam and Fidaa fame Sai Pallavi. Backed by Suresh Productions and Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, the film has the cinematography by Mahanati fame Dani Sanchez-Lopez. Rana Daggubati’ last Telugu film was the NTR biopic where he played the part of Chandrababu Naidu.

Director Venu Udugula’ first film Needi Naadi Oke Katha which was released in 2018, opened to critical appreciation and he’s eagerly being watched to see what he comes up with in Rana starrer Virata Parvam. Now according to the latest update, Nivetha Thomas has been roped in this film Virata Parvam starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi to play a cameo.

Apparently, young beauty, Nivetha Thomas is a part of Virata Parvam and she is palying an important role. Nivetha Thomas has joined the sets of Virata Parvam and she is shooting for the film. Virata Parvam also has Zareena Wahib and Eashwari Rao in key roles.

Nivetha Thomas was last seen in Natural Star Nani, Sudheer Babu and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer V, which was helmed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, but it received mixed response by the movie lovers.