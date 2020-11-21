STATESTOP NEWS

NITTE Dental Clinic holds ‘NITTE Dental Safety’ programme

IBC Office November 21, 2020
Karkala

A free dental safety information programme, jointly organized by NITTE Justice K S Hegde Dental Treatment Centre, A B Shetty Memorial Dental College and NITTE MahalingaAdyanthaya Memorial Technical University, was held for the cleaning staff of NITTE Technical College.

Dr Chethana Shashikanth and Dr Nivedita, doctors of NITTE Justice K S Hegde Dental Treatment Centre were the resource persons.

Principal of the institution Dr Niranjan N Chiplunkar, registrar Yogish Hegde were present on the occasion. The programme was compered by KrishnarajaJoisa, PRO of NITTE Technical College.

