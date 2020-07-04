NithyaMenen opens up about body shaming

NithyaMenen has made a name for herself in the south film industry with a couple of solid roles in her career. Last year, the ‘OK Kanmani’ actress made her debut in Hindi as well. She debuted in Hindi with ‘Mission Mangal’, which also had actors like Akshay Kumar, VidyaBalan, Sonakshi Sinha and TaapseePannu playing important roles. The latest is that the actress is awaiting the release of her debut series on OTT platform, which is a suspense thriller. Now, in an interview with an online portal, the actress opened up about the issue of body shaming.

Talking in a video interview, she said, “Of course, you get affected. Everybody does. But you realise that you will never get criticised by someone who is doing more than you, but by someone who is doing lesser than you do. So, you start realising that you are an achiever and that you are doing something. Nobody asks why I am putting on weight. There are so many questions. Are there some health-related issues? Or something else? There are a lot of things that they are not even thinking about. But I don’t believe in taking every personal problem and blowing it up and protesting. You do it yourself and overcome it. Whenever I say I’ve stood up, I’ve never spoken or given a lot of interviews. In fact, I never talk about all these things. But the way people from the industry look at me; with weight or without weight, I am given my due.”