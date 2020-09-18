Nithya Menen’s first look as Shailaputri Devi from ‘Gamanam’

The first look of Nithya Menen from Sujana Rao’s directorial debut ‘Gamanam’ has been unveiled by Sharwanand on Friday. The 32-year-old actress is playing the role of Shailaputri Devi in the multilingual film and she looked picture-perfect as a classical singer in a traditional saree with jewellery. Starring an ensemble cast, ‘Gamanam’ is an anthology film that tells three stories.

Sharing the poster, Sharwanand wrote “Introducing @MenenNithya as singer #ShailaputriDevi from #GAMANAM Best wishes to @gnanashekarvs and the entire team”

Recently, on Shriya Saran’s birthday, the first look of the actress was unveiled and she happens to play a mute girl in a never-before de-glam avatar. Besides Nithya and Shriya, the real-life drama features new-age actors like Shiva Kandukuri and Priyanka Jawalkar on board. The shooting has already been wrapped up prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and at present, the post-production works are in progress.

A horde of ace technicians have been roped in for Gamanam. While the music is composed by maestro Ilaiyaraaja, the cinematography is handled by Gnanasekar VS and Sai Madhav Burra has penned the dialogues. Besides directing the film, Sujana Rao has provided the story and screenplay as well. The pan-Indian project is jointly bankrolled by cameraman Gnanasekar, Ramesh Karutoori and Venki Pushadapu.

Recently, Nithya Menen crooned a song for her upcoming Telugu film Ninnila Ninnila directed by Ani Sasi.