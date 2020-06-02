Nithya Menen refuses to play Karnam Malleswari

A biopic on famous Indian weightlifter, Karnam Malleswari, was announced yesterday on 1st January, on the occasion of her 45th birthday. The untitled Telugu project, which will be made as a pan-Indian film, will be helmed by Sanjana Reddy. It is announced to be released in Tamil and Hindi as well. Karnam Malleswari biopic will be jointly produced by Kona Venkat and MVV Satyanarayana. Yesterday, the makers unveiled an announcement poster, whose tagline said, “Journey of a girl who lifted the nation.” According to the latest buzz in the film industry, initially, the makers wanted to rope Malayalam actress Nithya Menen to play Karnam Malleswari in the biopic but she refused to act in this film.

The makers felt that Nithya Menen’s pan-India popularity with Mission Mangal and Breathe 2 will be an added advantage for Karnam Malleswari’s biopic but the actress rejected the offer. Currently, the team is in search of a suitable actress who will be reprising the iconic weightlifting legend. Karnam Malleshwari was the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Olympics. She won a bronze medal at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

Earlier during an interview, Kona Venkat had said, “This biopic is going to be an inspiration to the present generation. A poor girl from a remote village in Srikakulam district won the Bronze medal for India in the Olympics and it is definitely a big story to narrate.”